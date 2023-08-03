A Virginia Tech-led group did not advance to the final round of the National Science Foundation’s new Regional Innovation Engines competition after being named a semifinalist in June.

The NSF released its list of 16 finalists Wednesday. Those chosen for awards this winter will receive about $15 million for two years and could receive up to $160 million total over 10 years, with actual amounts dependent on annual assessments, the NSF said.

Among the 16 finalists are a North Carolina proposal related to regenerative medicine, a New Mexico proposal about space technology and an initiative out of Florida involving microelectronics and semiconductors.

The group led by Virginia Tech had an entry in the area of logistics and supply chains titled “Driving America’s Future Supply Chain for Resiliency and Equity from Dock to Door.”

The NSF declined to provide a copy of the proposal. But Brandy Salmon, associate vice president of innovation and partnerships at Virginia Tech, said in an interview in June that the proposal involved advances in shipping logistics, freight and vehicle transportation across supply chains.