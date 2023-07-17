Mini-grant program will support STEAM-H teachers

A new mini-grant program for K-12 teachers in Lee and Wise counties and instructors at Mountain Empire Community College is designed to help them foster interest among their students in STEAM-H fields (science, technology, engineering, arts/agriculture, mathematics and health).

Grants of $1,000 each will be awarded to K-12 teachers in Wise and Lee counties, with 10 grants available per county. The grants can be used to buy equipment or educational materials or to support research that will benefit student learning. Another 10 grants will be awarded to Mountain Empire faculty to purchase equipment and instructional supplies for existing programming.

The grants are funded by the Slemp Foundation and are administered by the Mountain Empire Community College Foundation.

Grants will be awarded on a competitive basis and will be judged on their potential to design and facilitate age-appropriate career awareness and engaging activities.

More information about the application process is available online. The deadline for applications is Sept. 20, and notifications will be made to award recipients in early October.

* * *

Brandy Clark, Lori McKenna to play at Harvester

Grammy nominee Brandy Clark and Grammy winner Lori McKenna will play at the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount on Oct. 7.

Tickets start at $52 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 21 at harvester-music.com.

Clark is an 11-time Grammy Award nominee, a Country Music Association Award winner and a Tony Award nominee. She released her self-titled album, produced by Brandi Carlile, this spring.

McKenna is one of Nashville’s most in-demand songwriters but also has maintained a prolific career as a solo artist. The release of her album “1988” follows a series of landmark years for McKenna, with three widely acclaimed albums: “The Bird & The Rifle,” “The Tree” and “The Balladeer.”

* * *

Lexington First Fridays talk to feature Nicole Riley of VEDP

The Lexington Chamber of Commerce will host an Aug. 4 talk with Nicole Riley, senior vice president of policy and strategic partnerships at the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.

The economic outlook breakfast, part of the chamber’s First Fridays Summer Speaker Series, will be held at 8 a.m. at the Virginia Horse Center.

Admission is free to chamber members and $25 for nonmembers. Pre-registration is encouraged.