Wytheville Community College, Lincoln Memorial partner for guaranteed transfer admission

Under a new agreement, qualified graduates of Wytheville Community College will be guaranteed admission to Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee.

Dean Sprinkle, president of Wytheville Community College, and Lincoln Memorial President Clayton Hess signed a memorandum of understanding between the two schools on June 29.

Graduates of Wytheville Community College who hold an associate of arts and sciences degree and have a cumulative GPA of at least 2.4 will be eligible for the program, according to a news release announcing the partnership.

“This partnership between two great institutions that serve Appalachian students speaks directly to our mission of providing educational opportunities to the region,” Hess said in the release. “The addition of the School of Engineering at LMU provides new career pathways for students to improve life in the communities they will go on to serve. As science and technology jobs continue to grow, it is important to have these opportunities for students in our region.”

Wytheville Community College is “thrilled to partner with Lincoln Memorial University to offer our graduates admission to LMU’s undergraduate programs including Mechanical and Civil Engineering,” Sprinkle said in the release.

Wytheville graduates with an associate of arts and sciences degree will satisfy all Lincoln Memorial general education requirements, with the exception of two courses unique to LMU.

Martinsville-Henry County CarePortal program receives Harvest Foundation grant

The Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services recently got a financial boost for its CarePortal program, a web-based platform that connects people in need with organizations that can help.

The Harvest Foundation, through its PUP Small Grants Program, invested $9,480 to continue CarePortal’s operation in the region, according to a news release.

Henry-Martinsville DSS launched CarePortal in 2022. Since then, local churches have played a significant role in its success, according to the release. Seven churches are currently participating in the program.

“As a tool, CarePortal provides a direct link between families in crisis and the faith-based community,” Amy Rice, director of the Henry-Martinsville DSS, said in the release. “In one year, local churches provided $40,000 in tangible, basic items such as beds or highchairs to promote child safety and well-being. … We are honored to receive the PUP grant to continue the CarePortal success in Henry County and Martinsville City.”

There is no cost to sign up as a provider to serve Martinsville-Henry County families through CarePortal. Call 276-656-4300 to learn more.

Roanoke County hosts greenway community meetings

Roanoke County is holding a second round of community meetings in July for the West Roanoke River Greenway feasibility study.

Attendees can provide feedback on route alternatives for the greenway between Green Hill Park and Montgomery County.

The next meeting will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. July 13 at Fort Lewis Elementary School. It will be an open house that will feature an informational video highlighting the work that has been done since the fall 2022 community meetings, as well as large maps of the route alternatives and additional informational materials. Staff will be on hand to answer questions.

Paper surveys will be available at the community meetings and also are available at the Glenvar Library. The surveys can be mailed in or returned to the drop box at the Glenvar Library through July 31. An online version of the survey is open through July 31. More information about the meetings, including the video, is also online.

Roanoke-based TAP offers free help with back taxes

The free tax clinic hosted by Roanoke-based Total Action for Progress is offering help to residents who have not yet filed their taxes as far back as 2020.

These services are available for those who have basic returns with income of less than $60,000 and without 1099-NEC or 1099-MISC income.

Teffany Henderson, the assistant director of the tax clinic, said that many people don’t realize they could have taken advantage of the expanded earned income tax credit and refundable child tax credit from 2021. “They don’t know they have money sitting out there waiting on them,” she said.

Anyone interested will need to schedule an appointment by Aug. 10. Call 540-283-4804 or email taxhelp@tapintohope.org. The clinic cannot accommodate walk-ins. Availability for this service is limited, so the community is strongly encouraged to call as soon as possible.