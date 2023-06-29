Virginia Tech women will travel to Baton Rouge to play NCAA champion LSU in the ACC-SEC Challenge on Nov. 30 when the Virginia women host Missouri. Virginia men will play host to Texas A&M on Nov. 29 when Virginia Tech travels to Auburn.

Recruiting

Grant Karczewski, who committed to play football for Virginia Tech earlier this week, is the son of former Virginia football captain Doug Karczewski.

The younger Karczewski is listed at 6 foot 8 and 260 pounds as an offensive and defensive lineman from Western Albemarle High School. Virginia and Boston College were among the schools that recruited Karczewski, who suffered a fractured fibula in the fourth game of the 2022 season but later returned.

He is expected to redshirt as a freshman at Tech.

Other recruiting news

Lineman Kainan Miller from Western Albemarle has indicated he will sign with Old Dominion.

Boston College took a commitment earlier this month from 6-1, 205-pound Kemori Dixon from George Washington-Danville.

The rivals.com list of the top 250 football prospects in the entering class of 2024 only has two players from Virginia, linebacker Kristopher Jones of Fairfax at No. 139 and outside linebacker Kristopher Jones of Salem at No. 140.

UVa women’s coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton has landed a top 100 prospect for 2024 from Waynesville, Ohio, Breona Hurd, who had offers from Missouri and Missouri State and had visited Iowa and Vanderbilt.

Job searches

John Beilein, previously the head coach of the Detroit Pistons in the NBA, is being mentioned for the men’s basketball opening at West Virginia. The college teams he coached at Michigan went to the NCAA Tournament in nine of his 12 seasons.

Beilein previously was a head coach at WVU, where current Liberty head coach Ritchie McKay also was mentioned as a successor to Mountaineers’ head coach Bob Huggins, who resigned earlier this month after being cited for driving under the influence.

It appears that longtime WVU assistant coach Josh Eilert will be coaching the Mountaineers for the present. He should benefit from the addition of transfers Jesse Edwards from Syracuse, Joe Toussaint from Iowa, Kerr Kriisa from Arizona, Jose Perez from Manhattan, and Omar Silverio from Hofstra.

Adam Fisher, the new men’s basketball coach at Temple, was an assistant coach under Jim Larranaga for six years at the University of Miami, 2015-21, before joining the staff at Penn State.

Succeeding Ron Sanchez as head coach at Charlotte is Adam Fearne, a UNCC assistant after serving as coach of the Cairns Taipans of the Australian National Basketball League. Sanchez took Charlotte to the College Basketball Invitational (CBI) title this past season before joining Tony Bennett at Virginia as associate head coach.

Directors’ Cup

An updated final ranking of the Learfield Directors’ Cup has a top five of Stanford, Texas, Ohio State, Virginia, and Florida, in that order. Next among ACC schools are North Carolina at No. 8 and Duke at No. 16, followed by Florida State, N.C. State and Notre Dame from 18-20.

UVa’s highest ever finish was a third in 2010. The ACC set a record for national championships.

College baseball

Perfectgame.org has Virginia and Virginia Tech predicted for 18th and 38th nationally for the 2024 college baseball season. The ACC has three teams in the top 10 in that prediction — Florida State at No. 3, Georgia Tech at No. 4, and Miami at No. 10. Twelve ACC teams are in the top 40.

One of UVa’s top baseball recruits is Westfield High School outfielder Jonny Farmelo, an All-D.C. Metro selection who hit .478 and stole 39 bases as a senior. UVa also landed an All- Washington Post pick in Gonzaga pitcher Bryson Moore, who had a 1.27 ERA and batted .364.

Virginia Tech landed Matthew Westley, another all-Washington Post pick who hit .455 to go with 37 RBI. and struck out 89 batters out to go with a 1.05 ERA for Colgan High School in Manassas.

Portal Talk

Miami has been linked with West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint, who began his career at Iowa.

Tyler Burton, a two-time All-Atlantic selection who scored more than 1,600 points and had 819 points in his career at Richmond, is headed to Villanova.