Here are some of the top events around Southwest and Southside for the coming week. Check out our new events calendar. Got an event? You can add it there for free.

June 30: Kinnfolk at Spot on Kirk in Roanoke

The band Kinnfolk will present a new collection of original Celtic music celebrating the city of Roanoke at a show Friday at the Spot on Kirk.

Kinnfolk received an Art Matters Grant as part of the 2022-2023 Year of the Artist, funded by the city of Roanoke and the National Endowment of the Arts.

The band will be joined by members of Roanoke’s Irish traditional music community, with opening music provided by the Appalachian Piping Academy.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 day of show.

* * *

June 30: Fireworks on the Riverfront in Lynchburg

Fireworks on the Riverfront returns to downtown Lychburg, with food, music and activities starting at 6 p.m. Friday at Riverfront Park.

A fireworks show is scheduled for just after dark, between 9 and 9:15 pm.

Refreshments will be available for purchase, or bring a blanket and a picnic. No alcohol or pets allowed.

More information is available online.

* * *

June 30: ‘Rocky Horror’ tickets in Rocky Mount

Tickets for a Nov. 3 screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at Harvester Performance Center go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

The original “Magenta,” performer Patricia Quinn, will be on hand for a screening of the original, unedited movie with a live shadow cast and audience participation, including a costume contest.

Tickets, which start at $77, will be sold at harvester-music.com. Limited VIP meet and greet tickets also are available.

* * *

July 1: Sam Bush Band at Blue Ridge Music Center

The Blue Ridge Music Center presents the Sam Bush Band for an evening of oldgrass, newgrass and more at 7 p.m. Saturday in the outdoor amphitheater.

The Music Center is at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, just south of Galax.

Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 day of show for adults, $15 for children 12 and younger. Tickets are available at BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org or can be purchased at the gate on the evening of the show.

Parking opens at 5:15 p.m. and is free. Admission to the amphitheater begins at 5:45 p.m.

* * *

July 1: LITZ and The Kind Thieves at The Dog Bowl

5PTS Outdoors presents LITZ, with opener The Kind Thieves, on Saturday at The Dog Bowl in Roanoke.

Tickets are $15 at the gate and also are available online; no charge 12 and under. Gates open at 5 p.m. and show starts at 5:45 p.m. Bring a blanket or chair; well-mannered leashed dogs allowed.

LITZ plays rock and funk with an electronic twist. Their original catalog of music spans nearly a decade and features imaginative lyrics, dancing rhythms, slapping bass, sensational horns and guitar prowess. The Kind Thieves pull influences from musical genres spanning from classic rock to funk to bluegrass.

For more information, visit https://www.5pointsmusic.com and www.blackdogsalvage.com/dog-bowl.

* * *

July 2-4: Independence Day festivities around the region

Localities around Southwest and Southside are hosting July 4 celebrations (some of them on alternate dates). Here’s just a sampling:

Roanoke: Roanoke will celebrate Independence Day on July 2 at River’s Edge South. Music and activities will kick off at 5 p.m., with fireworks scheduled for 9:30 p.m. A full schedule is available online.

Danville: Danville’s celebration will take place at the Carrington Pavilion starting at 6 p.m. July 4. Musical entertainment will be provided by the Danville Symphony Orchestra and will begin at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks will begin at dark. Visit playdanvilleva.com for more details.

Bristol: Events start at 5 p.m. July 4 with a parade down State Street, followed at 6 p.m. by events at Cumberland Square Park, including a rubber duck race, food concessions and a petting zoo. The live music “Border Bash” starts at 7 p.m., and fireworks are scheduled for 10:15 p.m. More information is online,

* * *

July 3: Freedom Food Festival in Lexington

Downtown Lexington will be converted into a community street and music festival on July 3.

The Freedom Food Festival will run from 5 to 10 p.m. on Main Street, featuring live music, beer and wine sales, desserts and July Fourth picnic-style fare. The fundraiser pairs local celebrity chefs and restaurants with area nonprofits in a family-friendly atmosphere.

Admission is free. Meal tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. Beer and wine will be sold separately.

To buy tickets or for more information about the chefs and vendors participating in the festival, visit freedomfoodfestival.com/.

* * *

July 6 and beyond: ‘Clue’ on stage in Danville

Smokestack Theatre Company in Danville is presenting four performances of the play “Clue,” based on the cult classic film and the popular board game.

Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. on July 6, 7 and 8, and at 2:30 p.m. July 9. Tickets are $20 and are available for purchase online and in person at the door (if available).

The theater is at 319 Lynn St. in Danville.

For full details, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/clue-presented-by-danville-toyota-tickets-471959803477

* * *

July 6 and beyond: ‘Baby’ at Showtimers in Roanoke

Showtimers Community Theatre is presenting a production of the musical “Baby,” with performances running July 6-23.

“Baby” tells the intertwining stories of three couples, all at different stages of life, who find the prospect of parenthood compelling them to reexamine their relationships.

Shows will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and at 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $18 for adults, $8 for students under 18. For more information, visit https://showtimers.org/.

* * *

July 7: Michael Franti & Spearhead at The Coves

The Coves Amphitheater at Smith Mountain Lake will host Michael Franti & Spearhead, with Fortunate Youth, on July 7.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are $57.50 for field seating and $87.50 for gold tickets. Visit The Coves online for more information or to buy tickets.