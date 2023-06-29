Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:

Politics:

Lynchburg councilman’s proposed policy on government culture, hiring draws fire from public and fellow city council members. — WSET-TV.

Public comments continue on Confederate monument in Amherst. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance.

Environment:

Roanoke’s tree canopy fell nearly in half over the last decade. City leaders are now trying to restore it. — Roanoke Rambler.

“Forever chemical” found in Smith Mountain Lake. — The Roanoke Times.

Health:

Virginia on track to get rid of stillbirth certificate fee. — Virginia Mercury.

Roanoke LOA receives a grant for a new outdoor fitness center. — WDBJ-TV.

Economy:

Federal regulators give permission for Mountain Valley Pipeline to restart construction. — WDBJ-TV.

Weather:

For weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.