Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:
Politics:
Lynchburg councilman’s proposed policy on government culture, hiring draws fire from public and fellow city council members. — WSET-TV.
Public comments continue on Confederate monument in Amherst. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance.
Environment:
Roanoke’s tree canopy fell nearly in half over the last decade. City leaders are now trying to restore it. — Roanoke Rambler.
“Forever chemical” found in Smith Mountain Lake. — The Roanoke Times.
Health:
Virginia on track to get rid of stillbirth certificate fee. — Virginia Mercury.
Roanoke LOA receives a grant for a new outdoor fitness center. — WDBJ-TV.
Economy:
Federal regulators give permission for Mountain Valley Pipeline to restart construction. — WDBJ-TV.
Weather:
