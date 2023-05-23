A manufacturer of industrial machinery will invest $1.4 million in its Botetourt County facility, creating 150 new jobs, the governor’s office announced Tuesday.

Birmingham, Alabama-based Altec Industries is a private company that makes truck bodies, cranes, digger derricks and other equipment for electric utilities, telecommunications companies, tree care businesses and more. It offers products and services in more than 100 countries.

Altec opened its Botetourt facility in 2001 at the Botetourt Center at Greenfield, in Daleville in the southern portion of the county.

The company’s website says that location was created to build telescopic boom truck cranes and later expanded to include the manufacture of large transmission derricks and 55-foot aerial devices.

“From design, fabrication and finishing, this location’s manufacturing focus is equipment for the electric utility, tree care and oil and gas arenas,” Altec says of its Botetourt plant.

It’s unclear how many people Altec current employs at its Botetourt site or what its timeline for the expansion is. Altec officials did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership, Botetourt County and the Roanoke Regional Partnership collaborated to secure the project for Virginia. The Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consulting and money to companies creating new jobs, will help support Altec’s job creation, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a news release.

“Altec Industries has a well-established reputation as an outstanding corporate steward in Botetourt County, and this expansion bolsters the company’s commitment to the region and to Virginia,” Youngkin said.