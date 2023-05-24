Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:

Politics:

Buckingham GOP withdraws fired registrar’s nomination for elections board. — Virginia Mercury.

Youngkin as Hamlet – the plot twists again. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

GOP Senate candidates denounce Youngkin intervention in primary fights. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Economy:

Dominion seeks to expand rate program designed to shift grid demand. — Virginia Mercury.

Ford decides to keep AM radio on 2024 models, will restore AM on two electric vehicles from 2023. — Associated Press. [Read Cardinal News’ coverage of what the auto industry’s move away from AM radio means for local radio stations.]

Grayson forms new wireless authority. — Galax Gazette.

IperionX gears up to launch operation in Halifax County. — The Gazette-Virginian.

Caesars Virginia donates $200,000 to charities in Danville community. — WDBJ-TV.

Weather:

