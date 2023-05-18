Here are some of the top events around Southwest and Southside for the coming week. Check out our new events calendar. Got an event? You can add it there for free.

* * *

May 20: Community fun day and career fair in Roanoke

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys will host a community career and resource fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 20th outside the Goodwill Roanoke Jobs Campus at 2502 Melrose Ave. N.W. in Roanoke.

The fair is in conjunction with the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke and Shiloh Baptist Church’s Fun Day at the Kiwanis Centennial Playground beside the Melrose Library at the Goodwill campus.

All events are free and open to the community. The career and resource fair will offer information about resources and job opportunities in the community, including Goodwill programs and jobs. The Fun Day will include activities including zoo animals and wildflower garden planting, food and music.

For more information, visit the events listing.

* * *

May 20: Local Colors Festival in Roanoke

Roanoke’s annual Local Colors Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 20 at Elmwood Park.

The festival will include an opening ceremony, performances and dozens of vendor booths representing cultures from around the globe and offering food, arts and crafts, cultural displays and more. The children’s area will feature interactive activities for youth to learn about different cultures.

Admission is free. A full lineup of the day’s events is online.

* * *

May 23: Bluegrass and Old-Time Jamboree at Wytheville CC

Wytheville Community College will sponsor its free monthly Bluegrass and Old-Time

Jamboree at 7 p.m. May 23.

The night will feature Jaelynn Taylor & 21 South, and the Tune Town Old Time String Band with Dr. Mark Handy. The jamboree will be held in the William F. Snyder Auditorium on the WCC campus, 1000 E. Main St., Wytheville.

Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. The event is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted to help defray the travel expenses of the bands.