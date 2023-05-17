Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt.

At least two tornadoes have been confirmed in Southwest Virginia from Tuesday’s thunderstorms.

Near Duffield in Scott County, a 30-yard-wide tornado with 100 mph estimated winds traveled slightly more than half a mile, uprooting trees.

In Lee County just north of Pattonsville, a 50-yard-wide tornado with 100 mph winds traveled 1.3 miles, also affecting only trees.

Both tornadoes were rated EF-1 on the 0 to 5 Enhanced Fujita Scale, a tornado intensity scale based on observed damage.

The National Weather Service office in Morristown, Tennessee, also surveyed damage at Pennington Gap in Lee County, where a strip mall was heavily damaged, but found that 2.5-mile-long swath of damage was caused by straight-line winds of 70 to 90 mph rather than a tornado.

Numerous instances of wind damage occurred in areas west of Interstate 77 and in Virginia’s southern rim of counties to the east through Southside as a series of thunderstorms affected the region Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Tree twisted down near home at Duffield in Scott County, as seen from drone phography. Courtesy of Billy Bowling