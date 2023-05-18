Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:
Politics:
Though critiques persist, many agree Virginia’s new political maps are ‘quite balanced.’ — Virginia Mercury.
Economy:
Meherrin friends explore solar, data center effects. — South Boston News & Record.
Energix withdraws permit for Amherst solar facility, will rework request. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance.
Health care:
Ballad unveils trauma care network. — Bristol Herald Courier.
Sports:
ACC’s Phillips unruffled, reassuring after turbulent spring meetings. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Culture:
Appalachian Trail Days returns to Damascus from May 19-21. — Bristol Herald Courier.
Weather:
