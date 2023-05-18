Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:

Politics:

Though critiques persist, many agree Virginia’s new political maps are ‘quite balanced.’ — Virginia Mercury.

Economy:

Meherrin friends explore solar, data center effects. — South Boston News & Record.

Energix withdraws permit for Amherst solar facility, will rework request. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance.

Health care:

Ballad unveils trauma care network. — Bristol Herald Courier.

Sports:

ACC’s Phillips unruffled, reassuring after turbulent spring meetings. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Culture:

Appalachian Trail Days returns to Damascus from May 19-21. — Bristol Herald Courier.

Weather:

