Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:

Economy:

Ironman supporters ‘disappointed’ after Blue Ridge Parkway work derails event beyond 2023. — The Roanoke Times.

Danville schools and businesses begin preparing for opening of temporary casino. — WDBJ-TV.

Virginia proposes putting more funding behind ‘whole-farm approach.’ — Virginia Mercury.

Owners of new Schoolfield restaurant seek name ideas from Danville community. — WDBJ-TV.

Va. housing agency to sell up to $1.75B in bonds to finance home purchases. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Politics:

Wilder: Youngkin needs to act on DEI chief, VCU spending. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Danville City Council member charged with DWI. — Danville Register & Bee.

Buckingham Electoral Board fires Republican registrar after less than a month in the job. — Virginia Mercury.

Weather:

