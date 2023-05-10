Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:
Economy:
Ironman supporters ‘disappointed’ after Blue Ridge Parkway work derails event beyond 2023. — The Roanoke Times.
Danville schools and businesses begin preparing for opening of temporary casino. — WDBJ-TV.
Virginia proposes putting more funding behind ‘whole-farm approach.’ — Virginia Mercury.
Owners of new Schoolfield restaurant seek name ideas from Danville community. — WDBJ-TV.
Va. housing agency to sell up to $1.75B in bonds to finance home purchases. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Politics:
Wilder: Youngkin needs to act on DEI chief, VCU spending. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Danville City Council member charged with DWI. — Danville Register & Bee.
Buckingham Electoral Board fires Republican registrar after less than a month in the job. — Virginia Mercury.
Weather:
For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.