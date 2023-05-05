Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:

Politics:

Judge vacates federal OK for Virginia Medicaid rule. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

More deaths, more secrecy, under Youngkin’s jail board. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

In Lynchburg, Youngkin signs swatting bill at site of multiple false calls. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance.

Education:

Virginia schools increasingly eye weapons detectors to keep firearms out of buildings. — Virginia Mercury.

Public safety:

Lynchburg city leaders looking for solutions to end ongoing violent acts. — WDBJ-TV.

Culture:

Baby wild ponies are vanishing from Grayson Highlands State Park. — WSET-TV.

Weather:

