Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:
Politics:
Judge vacates federal OK for Virginia Medicaid rule. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.
More deaths, more secrecy, under Youngkin’s jail board. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.
In Lynchburg, Youngkin signs swatting bill at site of multiple false calls. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance.
Education:
Virginia schools increasingly eye weapons detectors to keep firearms out of buildings. — Virginia Mercury.
Public safety:
Lynchburg city leaders looking for solutions to end ongoing violent acts. — WDBJ-TV.
Culture:
Baby wild ponies are vanishing from Grayson Highlands State Park. — WSET-TV.
Weather:
For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.