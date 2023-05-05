Here’s a roundup of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org.

AG: Va.’s $3.7M share of Intuit settlement to be paid this month

Nearly $3.7 million will be paid out this month to almost 120,000 Virginians as part of a settlement with Intuit, the company that owns TurboTax software, the state’s attorney general announced Thursday.

Attorney General Jason Miyares said in a news release that the money is Virginia’s share of a $141 million nationwide settlement announced in May 2022.

Miayres has previously said that Intuit used “deceptive digital tactics” to get low-income consumers to use its products instead of federally supported free tax services. A 2019 ProPublica report sparked a multistate investigation into Intuit’s business practices, eventually culminating in the settlement.

Those eligible for payments include people who paid to file federal tax returns through TurboTax for tax years 2016, 2017 and 2018 but could have filed for free through the IRS Free File Program, Miyares said.

Eligible consumers will be contacted by email about the settlement and will not need to file a claim. The amount each person gets will vary based on the number of tax years for which they qualify, but most will receive around $30, Miyares said.

Junior Achievement honors Southwest Va. business leaders

Four business leaders will be honored this fall by Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia.

At a dinner on Nov. 2, Doug Juanarena, a serial entrepreneur and investor in Southwest Virginia, and Robert Archer, president and CEO of Salem-based Blue Ridge Beverage Co., will be inducted into the Southwest Virginia Business Hall of Fame. Greg Terrill, founder and CEO of Roanoke-based Txtur furniture company, will be named entrepreneur of the year. Kat Pascal, co-owner of the Roanoke Valley’s Farmburguesa restaurants and founder of the Roanoke Latinas Network, will be named social entrepreneur of the year.

The honorees were selected by a committee of regional business leaders and previous laureates.

The event, which will be held at the Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, begins with a reception at 6 p.m., with dinner to follow. Tickets are $160 per person or $1,250 for a table of eight. Sponsorships are also available. Proceeds benefit Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia.

For additional information, visit https://swva.ja.org/events/southwest-

virginia-business-hall-of-fame-2023.

Hollins, Humble Hustle offer ‘Ignite Your Purpose’ conference for middle and high school girls

Hollins University and The Humble Hustle Company are welcoming middle and high school girls from Roanoke and surrounding areas to the Ignite Your Purpose Conference from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 10 on the Hollins campus.

Attendance is free.

The conference is presented by Humble Hustle’s PRETTY Humble Program, which develops young Black women through entrepreneurship, financial literacy and leadership. Conference participants will explore career paths, gain insight into their mental health and emotional intelligence, and have opportunities to conceptualize professionalism and adulthood.

The conference will include workshops on college readiness, mental health, social media, self-confidence and leadership development, entrepreneurship, financial literacy and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics). Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

To register or learn more, visit https://igniteyourpurpose23.eventbrite.com .



