The state Senate. Photo by Markus Schmidt.

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Virginia Senate passes bill to let localities raise sales tax to pay for schools. — Virginia Mercury.

Two Youngkin-backed bills to limit minors’ access to social media are defeated. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Richmond delegate gets stuck in elevator at General Assembly. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Education:

Two Blacksburg High School administrators placed on leave. — WSLS-TV.

Economy:

National Bank of Blacksburg to buy Waynesboro bank. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Environment:

Mountain Valley Pipeline protester blocks work in Jefferson National Forest. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Health care:

Sentara Halifax unveils renderings of new hospital building. — Halifax Gazette-Virginian and South Boston News & Record (paywall)

Weather:

