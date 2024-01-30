Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:
Politics:
Virginia Senate passes bill to let localities raise sales tax to pay for schools. — Virginia Mercury.
Two Youngkin-backed bills to limit minors’ access to social media are defeated. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).
Richmond delegate gets stuck in elevator at General Assembly. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).
Education:
Two Blacksburg High School administrators placed on leave. — WSLS-TV.
Economy:
National Bank of Blacksburg to buy Waynesboro bank. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).
Environment:
Mountain Valley Pipeline protester blocks work in Jefferson National Forest. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).
Health care:
Sentara Halifax unveils renderings of new hospital building. — Halifax Gazette-Virginian and South Boston News & Record (paywall)
Weather:
