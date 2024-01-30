Here’s a roundup of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org.

Governor’s School for Medicine and Health Sciences returns

The Governor’s School for Medicine and Health Sciences will reconvene at Radford University’s Roanoke campus this summer after a four-year hiatus.

The selective residential summer program for high school students will include activities developed in collaboration by Radford, the Blue Ridge Partnership for Health Science Careers, and Carilion Clinic in Roanoke.

“For students who are interested in health sciences, they are going to see a broad range of disciplines and make a lot of connections with partners throughout the valley and Southwest Virginia,” said Nancy Loosle, Radford associate vice president for campus life who directs the summer program, in a Monday release.

Rising high school juniors and seniors can apply, and the $3,200 tuition per student is split between school divisions and the department of education.

Virginia offers seven residential governor’s schools in the summer. The Medicine and Health Sciences Governor’s School last convened in summer 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virginia 4-H’s Youth in Action award winners are (from left) Treyvion Spruill, Elise Dearstyne, Emma Lloyd, and Aditi Pesarakayala. Photo by Hayley Conrad for Virginia Tech.

Virginia 4-H recognizes four students

Virginia 4-H has recognized four students. Emma Lloyd of Round Hill received the award for healthy living; Elise Dearstyne of Roanoke received the award for civic engagement; Aditi Pesarakayala of Ashburn received the award for STEM; and Treyvion Spruill of Greensville, received the award for agriculture. Additionally, Lloyd was selected the Overall Youth in Action Award winner.

Youngkin announces board appointments

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has announced a new round of board appointments, including several residents of Southwest and Southside.

Southwest Virginia Energy Research and Development Authority: Brad Kreps of Abingdon, Clinch Valley program director, The Nature Conservancy.

Virginia Interagency Coordinating Council: Christina Harrison of Bristol, early intervention program manager and early intervention practitioner, Commonwealth Children’s Services.

Brown v. Board of Education Scholarship Awards Committee: Joan Johns Cobbs of Farmville, community advocate.

University of Lynchburg names interim provost, VP for academic affairs

The University of Lynchburg has named John Day, a retired English professor and provost emeritus at John Carroll University, as interim provost and vice president for academic affairs.

Effective Feb. 1, Day will step in for Allison Jablonski, who is taking a one-year leave of absence.

Day spent nearly a decade at John Carroll University, serving as provost from 2011 to 2014. He also was academic vice president from 2008 to 2011 and a professor of English from 2008 to 2016.

From 2002 to 2008, Day served as vice president of academic affairs and dean of the college at Roanoke College. Prior to his tenure there, he held several administrative roles at St. Olaf College, including assistant vice president for academic affairs and associate dean for interdisciplinary and general studies.

Don Green. Courtesy photo.

Green recognized for community service

Don Green, the chief Executive Officer of The Napoleon Hill Foundation in Wise County, has been recognized for his community service with the Virginia Governor’s Volunteerism and Community Service Awards.

Dr. Joe Smiddy, Jr., Medical Director of the Health Wagon, commended Green’s philanthropy rooted in education and motivation. “Green’s support has extended globally, benefiting initiatives such as the construction of a new dental clinic and the SkyLink program,” he says. “And, it has been my privilege to sit beside him at UVA Wise Advisory Board Meetings for more than a decade.”

Paula Hill-Collins, Vice-President and Clinical Director of the Health Wagon, added that Green played a large role in expanding telehealth programs in rural Southwest Virginia. “Don was not only a financial resource to our program, he helped cultivate our donor base,” she says. “His support was an integral part of facilitating our SpaceX Starlink partnership to provide internet in rural Southwest Virginia areas to expand the Health Wagon’s telehealth programs for disabled and elderly residents that could not travel.”

In 2022, Green led efforts to establish the Napoleon Hill Keys to Success Bicentennial Scholarship with a $1 million pledge, matched by the University of Virginia, totaling $2 million to promote business and entrepreneurship in Southwest Virginia.