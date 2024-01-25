Here are some of the top events around Southwest and Southside for the coming week. Check out our new events calendar. Got an event? You can add it there for free. Want to keep up with what’s happening? Sign up here for our free weekly events newsletter.

Jan. 26: Windborne singers bring harmonies to Mountain Empire Community College

The vocal quartet Windborne, which specializes in close harmony singing, will perform at 7 p.m. Friday in the Goodloe Center at Mountain Empire Community College.

The ensemble’s musical knowledge spans many countries and cultures, but the singers remain rooted in American folk singing traditions. Windborne has toured as cultural ambassadors with the U.S. State Department through American Music Abroad.

The performance is free and open to the public. For more information and to make reservations, visit proartva.org.

* * *

Jan. 27: Woolly Mammoth Day returns to Saltville

The Museum of the Middle Appalachians in Saltville will celebrate the 31st annual Woolly Mammoth Day on Saturday.

The country-style Mammoth Breakfast, prepared by the Madam Russell Methodist Church, will be served from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Northwood High School cafeteria. Woolly’s weather forecast for the coming of spring will be held at 11:30 a.m. outside the museum.

The cost is $10 and includes entertainment by “Woolly Nelson” and Supper Break, plus door prizes. Tickets are available at the museum, 276-496-3633; Saltville Town Hall, 276-496-5342, ext 4; Madam Russell Church, 423-956-2048; and at the door.

Breakfast tickets are also good for admission to the museum on Woolly Mammoth Day.