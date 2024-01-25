Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

General Assembly appoints Bagot, Towell to State Corporation Commission. — Virginia Mercury.

Poll: Spanberger has big head start on Stoney; name recognition a factor. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Medically assisted death bill passes first hurdle in Virginia General Assembly. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Virginia legislation would require school bathroom checks every 30 minutes. — Virginia Mercury.

Economy:

Blacksburg mayor: Virginia Tech student imbalance “simply unsustainable.” — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Boone contracts to buy Roanoke County’s Poage Farm. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

As Riverdale expands, residents hear vision for new Southeast Roanoke neighborhood. — Roanoke Rambler.

Education:

Bedford County Public Schools superintendent set to leave this summer. — WDBJ-TV.

Courts:

Town attorney for Goshen, Iron Gate gets license suspended. — The Recorder (paywall).

Weather:

