The writers are the school superintendents in Virginia’s Region VII: Laura Radford (Bland County), Sherry Fletcher (Buchanan County), David Scott (Bristol), Mark A. Burnette (Carroll County), Haydee L. Robinson (Dickenson County), Susan Tilley (Galax), Terry E. Arbogast II (Giles County), Kelly Wilmore (Grayson County), Brian Dean (Lee County), Gina Wohlford (Norton), Robert F. Graham (Pulaski County), Adam Joyce (Radford), Kim Hooker (Russell County), John I. Ferguson (Scott County), Dennis G. Carter (Smyth County), Christopher B. Stacy (Tazewell County), Keith Perrigan (Washington County), Mike Goforth (Wise County) and G. Wesley Poole (Wythe County).

As the deadline for the General Assembly to approve Lisa Coons’ appointment as

superintendent of public instruction for Virginia approaches, Region VII would like

to express our appreciation for her and acknowledge that we support this

confirmation.

Since April of 2023, Region VII has been fortunate to have her representation at our

monthly Region VII study group meetings. She has shared important information

with us and has actively listened to our perspectives, ideas, and concerns in a manner

that holds us accountable while valuing us as individual leaders in our own school

divisions.

There is a genuine approach to her leadership. Dr. Coons’ knowledge of Virginia’s

educational practices is commendable within her short time at the Department of

Education. She openly shares that she might not always have the answer, but will find

out, and has consistently responded to our calls, emails, conversations, and meeting

discussions in a timely manner.

Her open and honest collaboration and communication with each of us is what

should be expected from any top leader. She has presented and spent time with each

of us at the Virginia State Superintendent Association conferences, provided Listening

Tours to the entire state for input and recommendations on multiple topics, and

acknowledges that most often a “one size fits all” approach is not best practice.

Region VII superintendents support Dr. Coons as the superintendent of public

instruction for Virginia. She serves as a leader of leaders. She is effective in knowing

each of us personally and learning about the issues, concerns, and success stories

within our individual schools, divisions, and collectively as a region.

She truly lives by her motto of “shoulder to shoulder” when working with us, creating

a culture of mutual respect. She shows gratitude for the position as she demonstrates

resilient leadership projecting a positive outlook on education with the strength to

overcome the obstacles and setbacks of the profession. We value her collaboration,

active listening, and problem solving; she is a task-relationship balanced leader

working with the students’ best interests in mind.

Virginia is blessed to have a superintendent of public instruction who is passionate

about student learning, holds high expectations for improving instruction in the

commonwealth, supports teachers and administrators as they lead this important

work, and understands the challenges that come with each of those important inputs.

There is no doubt that Virginia’s students will grow and thrive during her tenure and

we strongly support a decision by the Senate to confirm her appointment as soon as

possible.