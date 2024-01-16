Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

As data centers continue spreading across Virginia, state lawmakers propose new development rules. — Virginia Mercury.

A legislator from a railroad town takes on the railroads. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Roanoke leaders set to approve position for gun violence prevention coordinator. — WSLS-TV.

Economy:

Virginia casino revenues total $58.5 million in December. — Virginia Business (paywall).

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter / X at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.