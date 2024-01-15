Mountain Valley Pipeline-related construction on Bent Mountain in Roanoke County in early December. Photo by Megan Schnabel.
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Economy:

Mountain Valley Pipeline nears completion. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Largest development of its kind proposed in Salem. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Politics:

Democrats express concerns about Virginia Department of Education as deadline to confirm Coons approaches. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Former broadband authority director sues Botetourt County administrator. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Bedford County man faces charges after threatening Lynchburg leaders online. — WSET-TV.

Education:

Virginia Tech’s email switch-up sparks concern from students and employees. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Public safety:

Giles County crews name woman who was found dead after falling 100 feet within cave. — WSLS-TV.

Weather:

