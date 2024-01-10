Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:
Sports:
Kevin Sherman returns to alma mater Ferrum as football coach. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).
Politics:
Virginia Democrats call for immediate ban on legacy admissions. — Virginia Mercury.
Roanoke County supervisors elect Phil North as chairman. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).
Montgomery County board’s new Democratic majority drops voucher priority. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).
Education:
Franklin County considers closing 1 to 3 schools in face of declining enrollment, state funding. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).
Environment:
PFAS clean-up could cost Virginia public water systems millions for years to come. — Virginia Mercury.
Economy:
Bank says it will pay $6 million after allegedly dipping into workers’ pension fund. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).
Public hearing scheduled for solar energy collection facilities in Tazewell County. — Bluefield Daily Telegraph (paywall).
Health care:
Home health company with Southwest Virginia clients charged with fraud. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).
Weather:
For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter / X at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.