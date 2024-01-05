The State Capitol. Photo by Dwayne Yancey.
The State Capitol. Photo by Dwayne Yancey.

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

New delegate wants to lift Virginia ban on radar detectors. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Gay couple sells Virginia restaurant at center of small-town dispute. — The Washington Post (paywall).

Economy:

Virginia cake pop maker battles state regulators for right to post pics on Instagram. — Virginia Mercury.

Environment:

State group says Virginia should budget more for invasive species management. — Virginia Mercury.

Smith Mountain Lake Association releases 2023 “Save Our Streams” report. — Smith Mountain Eagle.

Culture:

Kings Dominion appears to be building a big roller coaster. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Weather:

