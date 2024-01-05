Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

New delegate wants to lift Virginia ban on radar detectors. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Gay couple sells Virginia restaurant at center of small-town dispute. — The Washington Post (paywall).

Economy:

Virginia cake pop maker battles state regulators for right to post pics on Instagram. — Virginia Mercury.

Environment:

State group says Virginia should budget more for invasive species management. — Virginia Mercury.

Smith Mountain Lake Association releases 2023 “Save Our Streams” report. — Smith Mountain Eagle.

Culture:

Kings Dominion appears to be building a big roller coaster. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Weather:

