Here are some of the top events around Southwest and Southside for the coming week.

Dec. 29: Madrigal dinner in Covington

The Alleghany Highlands Arts Council will produce its annual Madrigal Dinner at 6 p.m. Friday in the fellowship hall of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Covington.

The evening will be filled with song and celebration, including the procession of the traditional boar’s head, wassail bowl and flaming figgy pudding.

Reservations are required, and seating is limited. Admission to the fundraiser is $50 per person, including dinner and entertainment provided by the Arts Council Madrigal Singers and Leah and Roger Trent, playing various medieval instruments, including Celtic harp, concertina and hurdy-gurdy.

During the event, the Alleghany Highlands Arts Council will honor the recipient of the 2023 Arts Legacy Award, presented for lifelong dedication to the perpetuation of the performing arts.

Call 540-962-ARTS (2787) for more information or reservations.

Dec. 30: ‘The Ultimate Eagles Experience’ at the Lincoln Theatre

The Lincoln Theatre in Marion presents 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $20 to $55. For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.thelincoln.org or call 276-783-6092.

Dec. 30: Nora Brown at Floyd Country Store

Nora Brown takes the stage at the Floyd Country Store at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Brown plays traditional music with a focus on southern Appalachian banjo and guitar. Tickets are $20 general admission, $25 reserved seating.

For tickets or more information, visit www.floydcountrystore.com.

Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve at Floyd Country Store

The Floyd Country Store will host a New Year’s Eve dinner and dance on Sunday, featuring the music of Twin Creeks Stringband, Larry Sigmon & The Virginia Girls, and Raistlin Brabson & Up Jumped Trouble.

Dinner will be served from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and will include turkey or ham, various sides and a selection of desserts. Dancing starts at 8 p.m. and goes until midnight.

Tickets are $50 for the dinner and dance, or $20 for the dance only.

For tickets or more information, visit www.floydcountrystore.com.

Jan. 1: First Day Hikes at Virginia’s state parks

Virginia’s state parks will host a number of First Day Hikes, an annual New Year’s Day tradition across the country.

Parking is free at all Virginia State Park locations on Jan. 1, and visitors will receive a First Day Hike sticker while supplies last.

Among Virginia’s First Day Hikes:

Natural Tunnel State Park, Lovers’ Leap Hike at 3 p.m. at the Visitor Center

Smith Mountain Lake, fishing or geocaching from dawn to dusk

Staunton River, Junior Ranger or Ranger Quest self-guided programs

A full list of First Day Hikes is online.