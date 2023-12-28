The new electric vehicle charging stations in Uptown Martinsville. Photo by Dwayne Yancey.
Electric vehicle charging stations in Uptown Martinsville. Photo by Dwayne Yancey.

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Economy:

Virginia auto dealers are investing big money in EVs. Is it worth it? — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Lynchburg and Danville law firms to merge. — Virginia Business (paywall).

Culture:

Roanoke seeks input on Fishburn Mansion. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Politics:

Retired public workers battle for full Social Security benefits in new year. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter / X at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.