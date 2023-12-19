The Cardinal News Speaker Series will host its first event of 2024 in early January with the appearance in Roanoke of two of the Virginia Senate’s top leaders.

Sen. Mamie Locke, the Democratic Caucus Leader, and Sen. Mark Obenshain, the Republican Caucus Leader, will speak and take questions during a luncheon Wednesday, Jan. 3, at the Shenandoah Club.

Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Newport News.

Their appearance was arranged through Cardinal Way: Civility Rules, which is a Cardinal News project in partnership with the Roanoke Collaboration Project, and that is supported by a grant from the American Press Institute’s Civic Discourse Project.

Cardinal Way seeks to bring together people with differing viewpoints to engage in constructive dialogue. Locke and Obenshain who lead their separate political parties in the Virginia Senate have agreed to speak about the General Assembly session that will begin Jan. 10.

Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham County.

“In addition to bringing together people whose views differ, Cardinal News and the Roanoke Collaboration Project are particularly interested in bringing leaders from other parts of Virginia to our region so that we can all engage with one another,” said Luanne Rife, executive director of Cardinal News. “We thank Sen. Locke and Sen. Obenshain for agreeing to come, especially knowing the demands on their time prior to session.”

Seating for the event is limited, and registration is required. There is a charge of $25 to cover the cost of lunch.

Tickets can be reserved through Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cardinal-way-civility-rules-tickets-774439117247?aff=oddtdtcreator