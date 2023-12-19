Mac McClung in college. Courtesy of CSS.
Sports:

Gate City’s Mac McClung receives 2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest invite to defend his title, per report. — CBS News.

Politics:

Judge issues order keeping Confederate memorial at Arlington Cemetery for now. — Associated Press.

Salem prosecutor, police chief say skill game enforcement coming. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Education:

Brookville High School is set to start construction in January. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).

Weather:

