Here are some of the top events around Southwest and Southside for the coming week.

* * *

Dec. 15: ‘Christmas at the Farm’ at Blue Ridge Institute

The Blue Ridge Institute and Museum in Ferrum will host its annual traditional Christmas festivities with “Christmas at the Farm” from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.

The event will feature cookies and cider, plus vendors selling Christmas gifts. The house will be open and the farm will be lit with lanterns, and costumed interpreters will spin wool and make crafts with children.

The event is free and open to the public; more information can be found here.

* * *

Dec. 15: Christmas concert in Fincastle

A free Christmas concert will be held at 7 p.m. Friday in downtown Fincastle.

The concert at 1 S. Roanoke St. will feature concert pianist David Masterson, soprano Beth Gardner, violist Cole Freeman and tenors David Wright and Don Naysmith.

The concert is sponsored by 1772 on Main and Old Jail Gifts. For more information, call Caroline Naysmith at 504-491-3147.

* * *

Dec. 15: ‘A Stanley Country Christmas’ in Marion

“A Stanley Country Christmas,” featuring Nathan Stanley and Buddy Jewell, comes to the Lincoln Theatre in Marion at 7 p.m. Friday.

Stanley, with his musical roots deeply embedded in bluegrass and country traditions, teams up with country artist Jewell for an evening of classic carols and contemporary songs. Special guest Bob Smallwood also will join them.

Tickets are $30 to $45. For ticket information, visit www.thelincoln.org or call the box office at 276-783-6092.

* * *

Dec. 16: Fire on the Mountain fundraiser in Floyd

The Floyd Country Store will host a fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday for Floyd County and Patrick County fire departments, in the aftermath of recent wildfires.

Fire on the Mountain will feature music by Sammy Shelor & Friends. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted in support of local fire departments.

The event will be preceded by a sold-out show by Morgan Wade. Proceeds from that show are also going to local fire departments.

More information is online here.

* * *

Dec. 16: Wreath-laying at veterans cemetery in Dublin

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services and community partners will hold a holiday wreath-laying event Saturday at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin.

The annual ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. Parking is available at Dublin Park directly across from the cemetery, with shuttle bus service to the cemetery beginning at 11:30 a.m. Disabled parking will be available at the cemetery on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event will feature speakers and patriotic music, and volunteers will place a wreath on each gravesite. The holiday wreaths will remain in place through early January.

The cemetery is at 5550 Bagging Plant Road, Dublin. For more information, visit https://swvavcv.org.

Wreath-laying ceremonies also will be held Saturday at the state’s two other veterans cemeteries, the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia and the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk. More information about those ceremonies is online.

* * *

Dec. 17: Handel’s ‘Messiah’ at Moss Arts Center in Blacksburg

The Blacksburg Master Chorale will present Handel’s “Messiah” at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Moss Arts Center in Blacksburg.

The chorale will be joined by an orchestra and soprano Alison Wahl, mezzo-soprano Kayla Brotherton, tenor Benjamin Bunsold and bass-baritone Markel Williams. Conductor Dwight Bigler is Blacksburg Master Chorale’s music director and associate professor of music and director of choral activities at Virginia Tech.

Tickets are $25-$65 for general audience and $10 for students and youth 18 and under. Tickets can be purchased online; at the Moss Arts Center’s box office, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; or by calling 540-231-5300 during box office hours.