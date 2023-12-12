Here’s a roundup of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org.

* * *

Some fire bans lifted

Restrictions on fires in the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest and along the Blue Ridge Parkway have been lifted following the recent rains.

The bans had been imposed during drier weather more than a month ago when wildfires were breaking out across the western part of the state. The largest of those burned 11,020 acres in the national forest in parts of Bedford and Rockbridge counties.

Some burning restrictions may still be in place on private lands at a county level. Contact your local sheriff’s office for information on your locality’s burning restrictions.

Continued caution is still advised for all visitors building and maintaining campfires on the forest. Campfires should always be dead out and cold to the touch before being left unattended.

* * *

North Cross receives $750,000 gift

Jessica James, Declan James ’29, Eli James ’34, and Michael James. Courtesy of North Cross.

North Cross School has received the largest gift ever to its annual fund.

The private school in Roanoke County that serves age 3 through high school says that Jessica and Michael James have given $750,000.

“The James’s gift will support programming for the school’s CrossWalk program, a specialized program for students diagnosed with Language-Based Learning Disabilities, and will allow for school-wide professional development opportunities that promote best teaching practices over the next five years,” North Cross said in a statement.

* * *

Virginia Tech names VP for information technology, chief information officer

Sharon Pitt. Courtesy of Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech has named Sharon Pitt as the university’s next vice president for information technology and chief information officer, effective Feb. 1.

The Division of Information Technology at Virginia Tech oversees more than 300 employees in nine departments, according to a news release from the university.

Pitt has previously served in information technology leadership roles at the University of Delaware, Binghamton University in New York and George Mason University.

Pitt earned a master’s degree in architecture and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Virginia Tech and a graduate certificate in higher education administration from George Mason University.