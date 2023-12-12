Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

GOP lawmakers demand Pentagon stop removal of Confederate memorial in Arlington National Cemetery. — Fox News. [In September, Cardinal’s Lisa Rowan wrote that the board of the Virginia Military Institute voted to accept the monument.]

Democrats reintroduce bill to let Virginia localities fund school capital projects through sales tax. — Virginia Mercury.

Economy:

Roanoke Evans Spring supporters hold rally, want green space and not development. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Virginia considering arena deal for NBA’s Wizards, NHL’s Capitals. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Public safety:

Under investigation, South Boston police chief placed on leave. — The Mecklenburg Sun.

Culture:

Reward offered for return of Stuart’s town cat. — The (Patrick County) Enterprise.

Weather:

