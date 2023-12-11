Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

State Sen.-elect Danica Roem, D-Manassas, says data centers bound for Prince William County should go to Tazewell County instead. — Potomac Local News and WAMU-FM

Economy:

Richmond-based Atlantic Union to refund millions for illegal fees. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Long wait on unemployment appeals, but VEC says it’s “gaining ground.” — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Education:

Educators offer potential changes to Virginia school accreditation. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Roanoke College professor advances in Jeopardy Champions Wildcard Tournament. — WDBJ-TV.

Culture:

Court documents: 89 living, 27 deceased animals seized from Natural Bridge Zoo. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Weather:

