Cardinal News has added its eighth staff writer, health care reporter Emily Schabacker.

Schabacker served as the only health care reporter in the state of Montana for more than two years, contributing to her hometown newspaper, The Billings Gazette. She garnered statewide recognition for her coverage, while also earning a reporting fellowship with the National Press Foundation. This fellowship addressed issues of aging and the long-term care crisis in America.

Schabacker’s career in journalism commenced at a weekly newspaper at a rural mining community in Montana. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Montana.

Cardinal was able to add the health care beat thanks to funding from seven different sources: Virginia Funders Network members the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation, Danville Regional Foundation, the PATH Foundation, The Harvest Foundation and Wellspring Foundation of Southwest Virginia. Ballad Health and Carilion Clinic are also supporting this initiative.

“As a former health care reporter, I am very grateful that Cardinal can now provide coverage of a topic that affects everyone in our community, and of an industry that is among the largest employers in our regions,” said Luanne Rife, executive director. “Emily is impressive in that she comes to Virginia with a grounding in understanding the complicated world of health care finances, and with an empathy for those who use the systems.”

Poor health outcomes for people living within Cardinal News’ footprint are higher than in the rest of Virginia. The Appalachian Regional Commission reports that heart disease and diabetes deaths are 40% higher than the rate in non-Appalachian Virginia. The rate of early deaths is 38% higher than the national rate and 54% higher than for non-Appalachian Virginia. And the average adult feels mentally unhealthy 19% more often than non-Appalachian Virginians.

Cardinal News launched in September 2021 with two reporters, and has quadrupled its reporting strength in just over two years, making it the fastest-growing news organization in the state.



