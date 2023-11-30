Here are some of the top events around Southwest and Southside for the coming week. Check out our new events calendar. Got an event? You can add it there for free. Want to keep up with what’s happening? Sign up here for our free weekly events newsletter.

Dec. 1 and beyond: Dickens of a Christmas in Roanoke

Dickens of a Christmas returns to downtown Roanoke the first three Fridays of December.

The annual event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Friday with the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree on the plaza behind the Roanoke City Market Building. The lighting will be followed by performances by the Mill Mountain Ringers and Divine Dance Center.

The city’s Christmas parade will be held Dec. 8. It will follow the same route as previous years, beginning on Jefferson Street at Elm Avenue, turning onto Campbell Avenue, going past Market Square, and ending at Williamson Road. This year’s parade will start at 6:30 p.m.

On Dec. 15, the Roanoke Valley SPCA brings back its pet costume contest on the plaza behind the Market Building. Pet owners may start registering their pets at 5:30 p.m. and the contest begins at 6:30 p.m. Also scheduled for Dec. 15 are a silent disco and a s’mores station.

A full schedule and details are at www.DickensRoanoke.com.

* * *

Dec. 1: Uptown Martinsville’s North Pole Jingle

Uptown Martinsville will host its North Pole Jingle from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.

The evening will feature the annual tree-lighting ceremony at 5:30 and also will include a visit from Santa, and live music from the Magna Vista High School choir.

Events will take place at 55 W. Church St.

* * *

Dec. 1-2: Christmas festivities in Stuart

The town of Stuart will kick off its Christmas season with its annual “Grand Illumination” tree-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday in front of the courthouse.

The events continue Saturday with the Mistletoe Market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Stuart Farmers Market, a holiday bazaar at the Stuart Church of Living Water from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Stuart Elementary School PTO’s “Winter Blender” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Patrick County Library will host an open house from 10:30 a.m. to noon celebrating “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” with a viewing of the cartoon and crafts. The Patrick & Henry Community College Fab Lab will host a make-your-own-ornament event at the college from 10 a.m. to noon.

Free trolley rides will be given from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The 51st annual Christmas parade will start at 2 p.m.

* * *

Dec. 1-2: Holiday festivities in Salem

The city of Salem kicks off its annual holiday celebration at 6 p.m. Friday with the annual Christmas tree lighting and Christmas parade at the Salem Public Library and on Main Street.

The Gingerbread Festival and a gingerbread house competition will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Salem Museum and Longwood Park. Salem Crafty Christmas, with more than 40 vendors and crafters, will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Salem Farmers Market.

* * *

Dec. 2: Glencoe Mansion 25th anniversary

The Glencoe Mansion in Radford will celebrate its 25th anniversary from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, with a special program of recognition at 4:30.

The event is open to the public, and there is no admission charge.

The Glencoe Mansion was completed in 1875 as the home for Gen. Gabriel Wharton and his wife, Nannie Radford Wharton. The house remained in family hands until 1981, when it was purchased by the Kollmorgen Corp. In 1996 Kollmorgen donated the structure to the city of Radford for the creation of a museum.

The city began its restoration in 1997, and the doors opened to the public Oct. 10, 1998.

* * *

Dec. 2: Cyber Day at New River Community College

New River Community College will hold a Cyber Day event on Saturday.

Anyone can bring their laptops, desktops, tablets and phones for a free tune-up and virus scan. The NRCC Computer Club is hosting the event from 9 a.m. to noon in room 127 at the college’s Christiansburg site. Any Windows or Android device is welcome.

For more information, email dfiler@nr.edu or call 540-674-3600, ext. 4272.

* * *

Dec. 2: Open house at Vinton History Museum

The Vinton Historical Society will host a holiday open house at the Vinton History Museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The museum is at 210 E. Jackson Ave.

Each guest will receive a free vintage Christmas ornament featuring a Vinton landmark, and free refreshments will be served. Live dulcimer music will be featured from 11 a.m. to

1 p.m., and a small “Pop-up Shop” will offer collectibles for sale.

For more information call 540-342-8634.

* * *

Dec. 3: ‘By the Fireside’ concert at Emory & Henry

Symphony of the Mountains will present its “By the Fireside” holiday concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts at Emory & Henry College in Emory.

Performing with the symphony are Voices of the Mountains, Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy, Mountain Mission School Choir, Academy of Strings and jazz guitarist Andy Page.

Tickets are $35, with all children and students admitted free. For tickets, call the box office at 423-392-8423 or visit symphonytix.com.

* * *

Dec. 3: ‘Christmas with The Church Sisters’ in Marion

The Kiwanis Club of Marion is presenting a fundraising concert, “Christmas with

The Church Sisters,” at 3 p.m. Sunday at The Lincoln Theatre.

The Church Sisters are known for their mountain roots and family harmony. Tickets are $22 for adults, $17 for seniors and students. All proceeds will go to a charitable foundation dedicated to supporting local children.

* * *

Dec. 4: Holiday Pops in Covington

The Roanoke Symphony Orchestra will perform its annual Holiday Pops concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at Covington Middle School.

This year’s guest artist is vocalist Emme Cannon, making her RSO Holiday Pops debut.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students and are on sale online at www.Arts4AllAlleghanyHighlands.com or can be purchased at the door. The box office will open at 6:15 p.m. and doors will open to general seating at 6:30 p.m.

* * *

Dec. 4: Roanoke County Christmas tree lighting

Roanoke County will celebrate the lighting of its Christmas tree on Dec. 4.

The celebration kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with a ceremonial tree lighting. Students from Oak Grove Elementary School’s After School for Kids program will sing a selection of carols during the ceremony.

Holiday activities for children and teens will be available, and light refreshments will be served. The event also will feature a cake walk, a performance by the Cave Spring High School Jazz Band, and the arrival of Santa on a fire truck.

This free event will be held at the South County Library, 6303 Merriman Road. For more information, call 540-387-6078, ext. 0, or visit www.RoanokeCountyParks.com and www.RoCoLibrary.org.

* * *

Dec. 7 and beyond: ‘Lost in Yonkers’ at Showtimers

Showtimers Community Theatre will present its production of Neil Simon’s “Lost in Yonkers” from Dec. 7 through Dec. 17.

The show will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Showtimers’ theater, 2067 McVitty Road S.W. in Roanoke.

Tickets are $14 for adults, $7 for students under 18. For tickets or more information, visit showtimers.org.

* * *