Lynchburg City Hall. Photo by Joe Stinnett.

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Lynchburg City Council formally censures Councilman Martin Misjuns for his behavior to city staff, council, residents. — WSET-TV.

Democratic control of legislature opens up chance for long-delayed SCC appointments. — Virginia Mercury.

Liquor law review hits roadblock as restaurateur raises concerns. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Court: Zoning violation notices must spell out consequences of not appealing to local board. — Virginia Mercury.

Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, to participate in hunger strike. — The Roanoke Times (paywall)

Environment:

Chesapeake dead zone at record low. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Culture:

Bedford Boy’s Bible found on Omaha Beach now in D-Day Memorial’s collection. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).

Bedford man wins $1.9 million from Virginia Lottery. — WDBJ-TV.

Health care:

Suicide of former patient at Salem VA leads to $900,000 settlement. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Public safety:

Lynchburg extends youth curfew by six months. — WDBJ-TV.

Economy:

Plans seek to convert historic Roanoke churches into apartments. — Roanoke Rambler.

Weather:

