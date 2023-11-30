Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:
Politics:
Lynchburg City Council formally censures Councilman Martin Misjuns for his behavior to city staff, council, residents. — WSET-TV.
Democratic control of legislature opens up chance for long-delayed SCC appointments. — Virginia Mercury.
Liquor law review hits roadblock as restaurateur raises concerns. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).
Court: Zoning violation notices must spell out consequences of not appealing to local board. — Virginia Mercury.
Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, to participate in hunger strike. — The Roanoke Times (paywall)
Environment:
Chesapeake dead zone at record low. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).
Culture:
Bedford Boy’s Bible found on Omaha Beach now in D-Day Memorial’s collection. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).
Bedford man wins $1.9 million from Virginia Lottery. — WDBJ-TV.
Health care:
Suicide of former patient at Salem VA leads to $900,000 settlement. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).
Public safety:
Lynchburg extends youth curfew by six months. — WDBJ-TV.
Economy:
Plans seek to convert historic Roanoke churches into apartments. — Roanoke Rambler.
Weather:
For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter / X at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.