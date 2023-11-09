Here are some of the top events around Southwest and Southside for the coming week. Check out our new events calendar. Got an event? You can add it there for free. Want to keep up with what’s happening? Sign up here for our free weekly events newsletter.

Nov. 10: ‘Paper Moon’ screening in Marion

The Lincoln Theatre in Marion will host a screening of the 1973 film “Paper Moon” at 7 p.m. Friday.

The classic American road comedy-drama takes the audience on a journey with a traveling Bible salesman and an orphaned girl who make a dynamic duo of con artists.

The event is part of the Lincoln Theatre’s $5 Friday Flix program, celebrating films that have reached their 50th anniversary.

For more information, visit www.thelincoln.org.

* * *

Nov. 10: Veterans Day ceremony at New River CC

New River Community College Veterans Office will host a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday.

The event will be held on the school’s campus in Dublin in Edwards Hall, Room 117.

The program will include presentation of the colors and retiring of the flags by

Pulaski VFW Post 1184. Music will be provided by the Radford High School Chamber Ensemble. Peter Anderson, New River’s vice president of instruction and student services and

former U.S. Army Ranger and a war veteran, will serve as the keynote speaker.

A reception with light refreshments will follow the ceremony. For more information contact the NRCC Veterans Office at 540-674-3693 or veterans@nr.edu.

* * *

Nov. 10: Tickets on sale for Daily & Vincent in Rocky Mount

Bluegrass veterans Dailey & Vincent will take the stage at the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount on Feb. 9. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent, along with their world-class band, offer a distinctive and modern spin on “American music” with their blend of bluegrass, country and gospel.

Tickets start at $32 and can be purchased at harvester-music.com.

* * *

Nov. 11: Big John & Starlett at Floyd Country Store

Singer and bassist Starlett Boswell and guitarist Big John Talley will perform at the Floyd Country store at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $20 for general admission, $25 for reserved seating.

For tickets and more information, visit www.floydcountrystore.com.

* * *

Nov. 11: Virginia Tech Science Festival

Virginia Tech will host its 10th annual Science Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at locations around its Blacksburg campus.

The festival will include more than 50 exhibits; among the highlights, kids will be able to play catch with a robot, extract DNA from a strawberry and read a book with artificial intelligence. Additionally, the day will conclude with the Nutshell Games, a contest in which Virginia Tech graduate students pitch their research in 90 seconds, starting at 4:30 p.m.

Activities will be held at the Moss Arts Center, Carol M. Newman Library and Torgersen Hall. All are free and open to the public. Parking will be available at Virginia Tech’s North End Garage and other campus locations.

More details about the festival are online, and follow the Virginia Tech Science Festival on Facebook and X.

* * *

Nov. 12: Bill & The Belles at the Floyd Country Store

Bill & the Belles will play at the Floyd Country Store at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Johnson City, Tennessee-based band is known for combining a stringband format with harmonies, candid songwriting and pop sensibilities.

Tickets are $20 for general admission, $25 for reserved seating. For tickets and more information, visit www.floydcountrystore.com.

* * *

Nov. 13: Raleigh Ringers handbell concert in Marion

The Emmy-nominated Raleigh Ringers handbell choir will perform at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets range from $12 to $22.

For more information, visit www.thelincoln.org.

* * *

Nov. 14: ‘Tales of the Mysterious and the Macabre’ author speaks in Bristol

Damean Mathews, the Tazewell native who penned the book “Tales of the Mysterious and the Macabre: Stories From the Appalachian Foothills,” will talk about regional myths and legends at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum at 7 p.m. Nov. 14.

The talk is part of the museum’s monthly Speaker Sessions Series and is free and open to the pubic.

Mathews has independently published several books, including “Moonlight” and “Maverip.” He is also a high school English teacher and enjoys life with his supportive wife in their mountain home.

To attend Mathews’ talk in person, RSVP online. The talk also will be streamed live at YouTube.com/@BCMBristol.

* * *

Nov. 16: Hoot and Holler returns to Bristol

Hoot and Holler, a live storytelling event that was part of this year’s Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, will return to Bristol at 7 p.m. Nov. 16.

The show will be held at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. Tickets to be part of the audience are $15 (plus tax/fees) per person and can be purchased online.

Roanoke-based Hoot and Holler builds community by encouraging people to step up and share their stories. The Bristol event will feature eight “Soundtrack of My Life” stories about how songs or concerts or instruments carried the storytellers through pivotal moments in life.