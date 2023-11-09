Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Here’s how much each Richmond casino vote cost Urban One and Churchill Downs. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Incumbent wins Washington County sheriff’s race. — Bristol Herald Courier (paywall).

Cumbow earns third term as Washington County commonwealth’s attorney. — Bristol Herald Courier (paywall).

Parker ekes out another term as Washington County treasurer. — Bristol Herald Courier (paywall).

Two challengers unseat incumbents on Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors. — Danville Register & Bee (paywall).

Clark cruises to re-election as Halifax County sheriff as vote comes in. — (South Boston) News & Record.

Seamans wins race for Mecklenburg County Treasurer. — Mecklenburg Sun.

Davis wins Henry County sheriff’s race with 74% of the vote. — Martinsville Bulletin (paywall).

Patrick County voters choose commissioners, clerk. — Martinsville Bulletin (paywall).

Halifax County sheriff Fred Clark wins reelection in landslide victory. — Halifax Gazette-Virginian.

Boyd defeats incumbent Buchanan County sheriff McClanahan. — WJHL-TV.

Voters elect Bill Watson as Russell County sheriff. — WJHL-TV.

Hall, incumbents prevail in Wise County elections. — The Coalfield Progress (paywall).

Sheriff’s race, school board seats decided in Prince Edward County. — The Farmville Herald (paywall).

Wise, Scott, Lee, Norton voters pick local government officials. — Kingsport Times-News.

Education:

Danville school system crafts plan for state tutoring initiative. — Danville Register & Bee (paywall).

Public safety:

Father identifies daughter as one of two high school students found dead in Blacksburg parking garage. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Pittsylvania County joins Danville with burn ban. — Danville Register & Bee (paywall).

Washington County issues ban on burning, declares local emergency. — WJHL-TV.

Crews battling 350-acre blaze in Scott County. — WCYB-TV.

County-wide burn ban issued for Franklin County. — Smith Mountain Eagle.

Weather:

