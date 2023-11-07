For complete election results, see the State Board of Elections site tonight. We’ll be posting analysis of the returns here. If you want more political analysis, sign up for our free weekly political newsletter, West of the Capital. Also, please remember that we rely on donations, so feel free to chip in. From now until the end of the year, your tax-deductible gift will be doubled – up to $1,000 – by NewsMatch.

5:30 p.m.: Keep an eye on the provisional ballots

A Democratic operative today posted this video of a long line of students at the College of William and Mary waiting to vote — and, in many cases, register.

The line at the polling place just off William & Mary’s campus is out the door and only growing.



Most important thing about the line: it’s all young people who are registering to vote today — this doesn’t even include the line of students who were pre-registered! pic.twitter.com/pqN30JLvvD — Eve Levenson (@eve_levenson) November 7, 2023

This is a good reminder that Virginia now has same-day voter registration. Those ballots are considered “provisional” ballots in the election night reporting, so we need to keep an eye on how many of those there are, particularly in districts with lots of college students. If the number of provisional ballots exceeds the reported margin between the two candidates, we should probably hold off “calling” a winner there — because those provisional ballots could make the difference.

Also remember that mail ballots need to be postmarked today but are counted as long as they arrive by . . . well, usually it’s Friday but this Friday is a holiday, so mail ballots have until Monday to come in. That means in some close races we may not know the winner until next week. Patience, my friends — it’s a virtue. So are Tums.

5 p.m.: Here’s how elections get “called”

Let’s start our coverage tonight with a review of the rules. Tonight you’ll see lots of news organizations — including us — “call” election. Here’s the most important thing to know: None of these have any force whatsoever. Ultimately, the only entity that can “call” an election is the State Board of Elections, and it won’t be certifying the results for several weeks yet.

When we, or any other media organization, “calls” an election, we’re doing so based on our understanding that district’s electoral history. Let’s use this fanciful example: District O is a swing district between the Whigs and the Federalists. However, in the results so far, the Whig candidate is winning big in the Whig precincts and running even in the Federalist precincts. Even though some Federalist precincts may be out, it seems safe to assume that the Whig candidate will win those, too.

I also refer you to my column this morning, where I laid out five common mistakes you might see in election reporting.

Finally, the Virginia Public Access Project has this useful FAQ on election returns. I particularly like the first question: “I want results to come in and be completed by the time I go to bed. How come that doesn’t always happen?”

My answer would be: Because you’re going to be too early. VPAP has a more complete answer.