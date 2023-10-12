Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Virginia leads the nation in removing Confederate symbols, but many remain. — The (Charlottesville) Daily Progress (paywall).

Washington County supervisors deny residential chicken request; new committee to review. — Bristol Herald Courier (paywall).

Mecklenburg County administrator to retire in early 2024. — Mecklenburg Sun.

Education:

Liberty names former Secretary of State Pompeo to head School of Government. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Former concrete company owner cements future for some Virginia Tech students with $10 million scholarship program. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Sports:

Princeton will no longer have a Minor League Baseball team. — Bluefield Daily Telegraph.

Public safety:

Southwest Virginia reported more than 600 deer-vehicle collisions last year. — Bristol Herald Courier (paywall).

Lunenburg woman injured in encounter with bear. — Mecklenburg Sun.

After audit, Roanoke City Council scrutinizes gun violence panel membership. — Roanoke Rambler. [Read more about Roanoke’s violent crime problem in Emily Hemphill’s story.]

Culture:

Roanoke College, Hollins University present 2023 Kendig Awards. — Salem Times-Register.

Economy:

South Hill Enterprise folded into sister newspaper. — Mecklenburg Sun.

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter / X at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.