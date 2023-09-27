Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Public safety:

Roanoke Police Department assessment reveals leadership trust issues. — The Roanoke Times (paywall), WDBJ-TV.

Economy:

Dominion proposes pilot to test longer-lasting battery storage. — Virginia Mercury.

Ford pauses work on $3.5 billion battery plant in Michigan; Virginia had been considered for the project. — Reuters. [Read more: A site in Southside had been in the running for this project.]

Buc-ee’s buys land in Rockingham County for second Virginia location. — Virginia Business (paywall).

Weather:

