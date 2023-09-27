Here’s a roundup of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org.

* * *

Hurley waterline project receives $700,000 from ARC

A project that will improve water access to 97 households in the Hurley area of Buchanan County will receive $700,000 in federal funding through the Appalachian Regional Commission.

The award was announced Tuesday by U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both D-Virginia.

This funding will mark the completion of a 12-phase project initiated in 2008 to provide clean water to approximately 1,450 households in the Hurley community, according to the news release announcing the grant. In addition to ARC funds, the project has received $3.9 million from other federal sources, $1.8 million from state sources and $163,165 from local sources, for total project funding of $6.6 million.

* * *

Danville to host second regional housing summit in October

The Danville economic development department will hold its second Southern Virginia Regional Housing Summit on Oct. 17 at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research. Registration for the summit is open until Oct. 6.

The goal of the summit is to “spark new residential housing in the region,” according to a news release.

Developers, builders, contractors, home renovators, financial institution representatives, architects and community advocates are encouraged to attend, the release says.

The event will include information about housing projects currently underway, single- and multi-family development opportunities across the region, and funding options at the local, state and federal levels.

Speakers for the full-day event have not yet been announced.

Last year’s summit, the first of its kind, spurred several residential development projects that are now underway, according to Hannah Barker, marketing coordinator for the city’s economic development department.

More than 200 apartment units in a new garden-style complex called The View are expected to be completed in two phases in 2024 and 2026. And a group called Dishman Construction is beginning work on a project that will eventually result in 83 single-family homes.

For more information and to register for this year’s summit, visit https://www.discoverdanville.com/southern-virginia-regional-housing-summit/.

* * *

Community-wide job fair in Danville set for Nov. 1

A community-wide job and resource fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Danville Community Market.

The event is free and open to the public. Local businesses with job openings can reserve a table, where they can interact with potential hires, accept resumes and share information about available positions. Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and bring copies of their resumes.

The event is sponsored by Danville Community College, Pittsylvania County Community Action, Virginia Career Works, the Danville/Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce, BrightView, PATHS, Hire Dynamics and the city of Danville.

For more information or to reserve a space for a business, contact Barry Mayo at barry.mayo@danville.edu or 434-797-8429, or Paul Farrar at paul.farrar@danville.edu or 434-797-8539.