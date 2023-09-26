Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:
Education:
UVa, Virginia Tech top salary lists for Virginia college and university executives. — Virginia Mercury.
Mental health pilot program for Virginia schools shows early results. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).
Business:
Dominion offshore wind farm hits next federal benchmark. — Virginia Business (paywall).
Politics:
Bristol’s ongoing air monitoring program addresses landfill gas concerns. — WCYB-TV.
Culture:
Scottsburg Volunteer Fire Department food stand, a fair staple, falls prey to fire safety rules. — (South Boston) News & Record.
Weather:
For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.