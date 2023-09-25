Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:
Economy:
Halifax County planners give thumbs-down to solar project. — (South Boston) News & Record.
64 housing units proposed in Bath County. — The Recorder (paywall).
Food City to pay $44.5 million in Tennessee opioid settlement. — WJHL-TV.
Culture:
Oliver Anthony, “Rich Men North of Richmond” singer, signs deal. — The Farmville Herald (paywall).
Blue Ridge Rock Festival attendees still plagued by gastrointestinal illness, health department says. — Rolling Stone (paywall).
Environment:
Source of “forever chemical” in Roanoke River to pay $1 billion settlement. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).
Politics:
Amherst supervisors OK meals tax hike to support high school work, future needs. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).
Education:
Marking a first, teenagers approved as student representatives on Danville School Board. — Danville Register & Bee (paywall).
Weather:
For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.