* * *

Danville CC receives $3 million bequest for scholarships

The Danville Community College Educational Foundation has received a $3 million gift, its largest bequest to date to benefit students.

The gift is from the estate of John A. Bostian and Iris P. Bostian. Their only child, Joseph Alexander Bostian, enrolled at the school in 1979 but died the next year in a traffic wreck, according to a news release from the college.

The bequest from the Bostian estate will be established as an endowment, with its earnings generating approximately $150,000 annually in scholarship support for students.

* * *

Strauss lecture at VTC to focus on machine learning

A Roanoke-based and world-renowned artificial intelligence expert will share knowledge in a Thursday speech at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC.

Read Montague will discuss “Machine Learning and Human Thought — A Modern Frontier.”

Montague, a computational neuroscientist, is the Virginia Tech Carilion Vernon Mountcastle Research Professor and director of the Center for Human Neuroscience Research at the Fralin Institute.

His speech is the first in the institute’s 2023-2024 Maury Strauss Distinguished Public Lecture Series.

The evening will begin with a reception at 5 p.m., with the talk scheduled to start at 5:30. It’s free, and the public is invited.

For more information, visit fbri.vtc.vt.edu/events.html

* * *

Harvester to host Grace Potter in November

Harvester Performance Center will bring bluesy-rock artist Grace Potter to Rocky Mount at 8 p.m. Nov. 5. Singer-songwriter Rett Madison will open.

Tickets start at $97 and are on sale at harvester-music.com.

Her latest release, “Mother Road,” follows 2019’s “Daylight,” which earned Grammy nominations for Best Rock Album and Best Rock Performance.