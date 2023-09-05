Zack Kelly during spring training in Fort Myers. Courtesy of Kelly.
Sports:

Lord Botetourt grad Zack Kelly, now with Boston Red Sox, will pitch for Salem Red Sox on Tuesday. — The Roanoke Times (paywall). See our previous story on Kelly.

Economy:

Utility regulators suspend Dominion’s rules for connecting solar projects to grid. — Virginia Mercury.

Virginia sets goal for universal broadband access. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Virginia ABC: Vodka is Virginia’s best-selling spirit. — Virginia Business (paywall).

Virginia Lottery reports record $4.6B in FY23 revenue. — Virginia Business (paywall).

Smith Mountain Lake residents share discontent with Appalachian Power’s shoreline plan. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Roanoke City Market Building diner traffic picking up. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Weather:

