Here’s a roundup of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org.

* * *

Artists selected for storm drain art installations in Lynchburg

Three stencils designed by Lynchburg-area artists have been selected for installation on storm drains located near the Miller Center in Lynchburg.

The winning ArtStorm artists are Devin Thompson (first place) and Jessilyn Schultz (second and third place). The winning stencils were selected by members of the James River Council for Arts and Humanities and Lynchburg Water Resources.

ArtStorm is a project designed to spread awareness about Lynchburg’s natural resources, and what residents can do to help conserve them, according to a news release about the project. The art installations on storm drains are designed to encourage the public to think about their impact on streams and watersheds.

The community is invited to help install the art at 6 p.m. Sept. 8. Participants will work as a group to paint the storm drains using the winning stencils. The event is free but registration is required.

* * *

Buchanan County chamber seeks Hall of Fame, volunteer award nominations

The Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for this year’s Buchanan County Hall of Fame inductee, as well as for Citizen of the Year and Chamber Volunteer of the Year awards.

The deadline for nominations is Sept. 29 and the awards will be presented during the chamber’s annual banquet Dec. 7.

The Hall of Fame honor is a lifetime achievement award. Factors that will be considered include service in civic, community, charitable, church or government committees or councils, as well as personal service to the community. Nominees for the Hall of Fame honor may be living or deceased.

Citizen and chamber volunteers may be nominated on the basis of their service in a volunteer capacity to the community or the chamber within the past year.

All nominees must be residents of Buchanan County. Nominations should detail the nominee’s accomplishments and discuss why they deserve the honor.

Nominations may be mailed to the Buchanan County Chamber, P.O. Box 95, Grundy VA 24614, Attention: Hall of Fame. Emailed nominations may be submitted to bcchamber@bvu.net. Nominations may also be dropped off at the chamber office in downtown Grundy.

Anyone with questions about the nominating process can call the chamber office at 276-935-4147.

* * *

Youngkin announces state board appointments

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has announced additional appointments to state boards, including several appointees from Southwest and Southside.

Board of Trustees of the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center: Angela Hairston of Danville, superintendent, Danville Public Schools.

Board for Architects, Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors, Certified Interior Designers and Landscape Architects: Helene Combs Dreiling of Roanoke, founding principal of The Plum Studio Ltd., president of The Three Aspens Ltd.

Board for Waste Management Facility Operators: Donald Lawhorne Jr. of Bedford, director of public works, town of Bedford.