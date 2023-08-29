Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:
Politics:
Trudy Berry announces write-in bid as a Democrat in 9th Senate District race. — The (Halifax) Gazette-Virginian.
Youngkin’s Parole Board chair to take charge of state prisons. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).
Education:
Virginia schools grapple with teacher shortage as school year begins. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).
Economy:
Make-or-break time for promising leaf crop. — (South Boston) News & Record.
Gas prices drop slightly in Roanoke; still higher than last year. — WDBJ-TV.
Culture:
Tazewell County family grows 1,000-pound pumpkin on their first try. — WVVA-TV.
Weather:
