Here’s a roundup of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org.

* * *

Southwest Virginia historic preservation projects to get boost from National Park Service

The National Park Service has given the state $750,000 in grants to support the rehabilitation of historic buildings and sites in Southwest Virginia.

The funding comes from the Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grants Program, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, which will administer the award.

The department will establish a subgrant program to fund approximately three projects. Public entities and nonprofit organizations based in Southwest Virginia that steward historic places will be eligible to apply for funds, the release said.

“For too long, DHR has sought ways to increase our support to the southwestern part of Virginia. We are thrilled that this grant will enable us to partner with communities on the preservation of their high-priority preservation projects,” Julie Langan, director of the Department of Historic Resources and Virginia’s State Historic Preservation Officer, said in the release.

The grant will give Southwest Virginia access to rare federal dollars for brick-and-mortar preservation projects and enable the state to help address historic preservation needs of the region, the release said.

The Department of Historic Resources will use a portion of the total grant award to hire a locally based project manager to guide subgrant recipients on their projects, and department staff will provide technical assistance.

Matching funds will not be required but may be used as a competitive factor in the subgrant selection process. Projects are expected to be completed within a three-year timeframe.

All historic properties funded through the subgrant program must be listed in the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places or be determined eligible for listing.

More information about the program and how to apply will be available on DHR’s website this fall.

To be considered, projects must be within the following localities: the counties of Alleghany, Bath, Bland, Botetourt, Buchanan, Carroll, Craig, Dickenson, Floyd, Giles, Grayson, Henry, Highland, Lee, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, Rockbridge, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise and Wythe, and the cities of Bristol, Buena Vista, Covington, Galax, Lexington, Martinsville, Norton and Radford.

* * *

New River CC’s Angie Covey honored with statewide leadership award

Angie Covey, executive director of the New River Community College Educational Foundation, received statewide recognition from the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education.

Covey received the foundation’s Kathleen H. Smith Distinguished Service Award for her leadership in helping students gain access to higher education, according to a news release announcing the award.

The award is named for Kathleen Smith, a leader in institutional advancement at Patrick & Henry Community College and the Virginia Community College System.

One of Covey’s most notable career accomplishments thus far is the creation of the Access to Community College Education program, or ACCE, at New River Community College. ACCE is an economic development public/private partnership that makes college available debt-free to high school and home-schooled graduates by funding tuition for two years.

The ACCE program started with one county, Giles, and 33 students and has now expanded to include the college’s entire service region: Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and

Pulaski counties and Radford. It has served 1,691 students.

Covey is a graduate of New River Community College and Virginia Tech. She joined New River in 1993 as an adjunct faculty member. Over the following years, she held positions including associate vice president of workforce development and associate vice president of advancement. She became executive director of the college’s foundation in 2010.

* * *

Startup Martinsville-Henry County taking applications

Applications are now being accepted for the fall 2023 round of Startup Martinsville-Henry County.

The entrepreneurial mentoring program, an initiative of the Chamber’s Partnership for Economic Growth, provides an eight-week boot camp for startups and a four-week boot camp for growing companies.

The initiative launched in 2015 as a program for Uptown Martinsville. Since then, it has expanded to include all of Martinsville and Henry County.

To date, 314 people have graduated from its training programs and 74 businesses have received funding.

Applications must be submitted by Sept. 8. The application packet is online. Contact the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce with any questions at 276-632-6401 or mhccoc@mhcchamber.com.