Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Attorney: Montgomery County man charged in U.S. Capitol riot a victim of selective enforcement. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Virginia cut parole options in the ’90s. Now some want to reverse course. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Environmental groups sue over Virginia’s withdrawal from greenhouse gas pact. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Economy:

Virginia hotel revenues up, rooms sold still lower than 2019. — Virginia Business (paywall).

Culture:

Heavy use of Dragons Tooth Trail leads to restrictions. — The Roanoke Times (paywall). [Read more about efforts to create a plan to manage visitors to the Appalachian Trail’s popular “Triple Crown.”]

Viral “Rich Men North of Richmond” hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.