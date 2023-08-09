Here’s a roundup of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org.

Harvester announces free concert series

The Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount will host a series of free Friday-evening shows beginning in September.

The schedule includes:

Sept. 8: Brent Cobb with Josh Morningstar

Oct. 20: Suggesting Rhythm

Nov. 17: The Tree of Forgiveness Band: A John Prine Tribute

March 29: Illiterate Light with Dante Elephante

April 19: The Kentucky Gentlemen with Julie Williams

May 3: Agents of Good Roots with Isaac Hadden Organ Trio

All shows are standing events with the exception of The Tree of Forgiveness, which will be seated.

Tickets are free but must be reserved at harvester-music.com.

Alleghany Highlands trail projects get federal funding

Two trail projects within the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests in the Alleghany Highlands will receive federal funding.

The Bath/Alleghany 50-mile trail project will receive $19,600 to complete trail maintenance in partnership with the Alleghany Highlands Trail Club. The project seeks to improve trail tourism by enhancing trail conditions, driving economic growth and fostering community development, according to a news release announcing the funding.

The Wilson Creek watershed project will receive $30,800 for work in Bath and Alleghany counties. The project will employ a conservation corps crew to complete maintenance on multiple trail sections to reduce sediment runoff into adjacent streams and protect native vegetation.

The awards were announced by the U.S. Forest Service and the Virginia Resource Advisory Committee, which works with the Forest Service to support projects that provide local jobs, restore landscapes, enhance recreation, combat invasive species and engage youth. Funding comes through the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act.

The committee has 13 members representing various interest groups who review and recommend approval of projects in the Secure Rural Schools program, and it’s recruiting new members. For information or to apply, email RAC coordinator Jennifer Hummel at jennifer.hummel@usda.gov. For more information about the committee, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/gwj/workingtogether/advisorycommittees.

Danville speaker series will celebrate the economic and community impact of Black businesswomen

Danville’s River District Association is launching its “True North” speaker series starting Aug. 16, featuring conversations with strong, innovative women who have made an economic impact in the Dan River Region.

The events will be held at noon on the third Wednesday of each month on Facebook Live.

The following women are scheduled to participate:

August: Everlena Ross, former executive director of Pittsylvania County Community Action

September: Kitteria Mayo, board chair, The Health Collaborative

October: Shelby Irving, Danville Fire Department

November: Crystal Cobbs, CEO, Cobbs Consulting

December: Patrina Carter, Tri-County Community Action

January 2024: Shakeva Frazier, Kick It With Jesus

February 2024: Keisha Averett, Danville Public Schools school board officer

March 2024: Karice Luck-Brimmer, Our History Matters

April 2024: Lakesha Reed, CEO, Medical Solutions Academy

May 2024: Latasha Austin, Realtor

The June 2024 event will be in person and feature all 10 speakers on a panel.

Bedford County launches communication-focused public survey

The Bedford County Public Information Office has launched the 2023 Bedford County Communication Survey.

The 11-question online survey covers topics such as how residents currently seek information about Bedford County government operations and which social media platforms they prefer. The survey is not connected to Bedford County Public Schools.

The survey will be open until Aug. 31.

The direct link to the survey is: www.surveymonkey.com/r/bedcocommunication. There is also a link to the survey on the Bedford County website. Respondents also can request a printed copy of the survey by calling the public information office at 540-586-7601, ext. 1490.