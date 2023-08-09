Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:
Health:
Coronavirus rates in Roanoke area increasing slightly. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).
Virginia’s public health leaders monitoring cases of invasive meningococcal disease. — WDBJ-TV.
Economy:
TV and movie strike ignites calls for greater Virginia film incentives. — Virginia Mercury.
Coal company files WARN notices to lay off 135 in Southwest Virginia. — WJHL-TV.
With a shortage of hands, Virginia wine country turns to machines. — The (Charlottesville) Daily Progress (paywall).
Pulaski to improve streetscape with goal of bringing more interest downtown. — WDBJ-TV.
Weather:
